Afrimat says Lafarge addition marks a ‘new chapter’
The purchase is tipped to be integrated with, and provide a boost to, Afrimat’s other businesses
09 June 2024 - 19:21
Building materials and mining group Afrimat, which recently paid $6m (R113m) to acquire Lafarge, is confident it can turn the ailing cement company around.
Afrimat also said it was convinced about Lafarge’s prospects as it integrates into the group, expecting it to contribute to the bottom line in the future...
