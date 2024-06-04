Companies / Industrials

BAT says declining sales will dent half-year earnings

Company notes falling sales of cigarettes and the rise of illegal vapes in key US market

04 June 2024 - 14:26
by Emma Rumney
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE
Picture: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

London — British American Tobacco (BAT) said on Tuesday that declining sales of cigarettes and the rise of illegal vapes in the US will likely dent its half-year earnings, adding that it is sticking to its forecast for low single digit annual growth.

The maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes has been forced to lower its hopes for revenue and profit growth as it grapples with a tough environment in the US, one of its key markets.

There, both the company’s traditional tobacco business and its portfolio of newer products such as vapes are struggling as users switch out its more expensive brands for illegal disposable vapes or cheaper cigarettes.

The company said while the US was showing some early signs of recovery, traditional cigarette volumes were down about 9% so far this year across the industry.

CEO Tadeu Marroco said that investments which the company was making in its US unit and elsewhere would set BAT up for a stronger future.

“We expect growing momentum in the second half, enabled by the investments we are making today,” he said.

BAT had already warned its performance would be weighted to the second half of the year and that the US market and investments would drag on its results in the near-term.

However, Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said BAT’s anticipated decline in first-half revenue and profit was “more pronounced” than expected.

The company expects half-year revenue and adjusted profit from operations to fall by low, single digits, but it was on track to deliver on its guidance for the full year.

It aims to build back to revenue growth of 3%-5% by 2026.

BAT’s shares fell about 1.7% in morning trade, but recovered to stand just below 1.5% lower by 8.27am GMT.

Reuters

BAT expects better performance in its second half

The cigarette maker expects its first half revenue and adjusted profit from operations to be down by low-single digits
Companies
10 hours ago

Christo Wiese backs R1.5bn Brait recapitalisation

Post the recapitalisation, the group’s net debt is expected to reduce by R2.4bn to R3.7bn
Companies
1 day ago

Reinet grows net asset value more than 8%

The value of its investment in Pension Insurance Corporation grew
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
McDonald’s thwarts employee’s attempt to extort ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Capitec bullish on disrupting life insurance ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Christo Wiese backs R1.5bn Brait recapitalisation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Nedbank pencils in two interest rate cuts this ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Glencore and Merafe repel electricity fee
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.