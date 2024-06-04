BAT expects better performance in its second half
The cigarette maker expects its first half revenue and adjusted profit from operations to be down by low-single digits
04 June 2024 - 09:11
British American Tobacco (BAT) expects its first half revenue and adjusted profit from operations to be down by low-single digits.
However, it is on track to deliver its guidance of low-single digit revenue and adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic, constant currency basis in 2024, it said in a statement on Tuesday...
