Mpact appoints Hannes Snyman as finance chief
29 May 2024 - 05:00
Johannes Jacobus “Hannes” Snyman will take over as group CFO of packaging and recycling company Mpact from the start of June, the group says. He will also join the company’s board as an executive director.
Mpact, Southern Africa’s largest paper and plastics packaging business and recycler, previously advised that its current finance chief, Brett Clark, would retire on May 31. The board said it “thanks Brett for his contribution to the group” since he joined Mpact in 2012...
