WATCH: Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden on its bumper earnings

16 May 2024 - 20:19
Afrimat CEO Andries Van Heerden. Picture: MICHAEL WALKER
Afrimat has posted a 24% jump in annual earnings. The mid-tier mining and materials company says this is due to its robust diversification strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight.

