Afrimat CEO Andries Van Heerden. Picture: MICHAEL WALKER
Afrimat has posted a 24% jump in annual earnings. The mid-tier mining and materials company says this is due to its robust diversification strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight.
Afrimat has posted a 24% jump in annual earnings. The mid-tier mining and materials company says this is due to its robust diversification strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden on its bumper earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden
Afrimat has posted a 24% jump in annual earnings. The mid-tier mining and materials company says this is due to its robust diversification strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight.
Afrimat has posted a 24% jump in annual earnings. The mid-tier mining and materials company says this is due to its robust diversification strategy. Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden for more insight.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.