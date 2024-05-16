Afrimat full-year earnings rise 24% as diversification pays off
While the group says the operating environment in SA remains challenging, it continues to see value in its diversification strategy
16 May 2024 - 09:04
Mid-tier mining and materials company Afrimat has delivered “resilient” annual results, growing earnings by 24% supported by its robust diversification strategy.
Headline earnings per share for the year ended February strengthened to 567.3c from 457.6c. Group revenue was up 23.9% to R6.1bn and profit rose to R788.7m from R665.5m. A final dividend of 154c per share was declared...
