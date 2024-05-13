Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Upbeat tender activity boosts Raubex

Business Day TV speaks to Raubex CEO Felicia Msiza

13 May 2024 - 20:59
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Raubex has delivered a 21.3% jump in headline earnings per share, after tender activity picked up towards the latter part of the financial year and its order book expanded. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Felicia Msiza.

