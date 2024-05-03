Mondi notes improved demand in first quarter
While selling prices were lower in the quarter, recent paper price increases are starting to come through
03 May 2024 - 09:22
UK-listed paper group Mondi saw a continued improvement in market conditions in the first quarter with stronger order books leading to higher sales volumes across its range of paper grades compared with the fourth quarter.
Mondi, a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, said this was supported by a solid performance in its downstream converting operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.