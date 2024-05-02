Companies / Industrials

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Is SA’s clothing industry dressed for success?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers

02 May 2024 - 16:01
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wisani Shibamby sews a blanket at the TFG Prestige Clothing factory in Johannesburg. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Wisani Shibamby sews a blanket at the TFG Prestige Clothing factory in Johannesburg. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Business Day TV sat down with Financial Mail’s Shirley de Villiers to discuss what needs to be done to ensure SA’s local textile industry is dressed for success.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sibanye drags Gwede Mantashe to court
Companies / Mining
2.
Anglo ‘may need to break up regardless of BHP ...
Companies / Mining
3.
ArcelorMittal prepares for final decision on ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
World Bank warns more price pain on cards for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol CFO Hanré Rossouw to step down
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.