AVI first-half earnings up 17% despite tough environment

Company warns second half profit growth may not mirror the first half’s

04 March 2024 - 08:09
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: 123RF/KWANGMOO

Consumer goods group AVI has reported a satisfactory interim performance, increasing earnings by 17% in a tough trading environment.

The owner of footwear retailer Spitz, Five Roses tea, Romany Creams and seafood company I&J said on Monday that its revenue for the six months to end-December rose 7.1% to R8.38bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 17.4% higher at 374.3c. Profit after tax was 17.5% higher at R1.24bn. An interim dividend of 202c per share was declared, up 17.4%

The company said performance for the period was characterised by constrained consumer demand and direct load-shedding costs of R21.1m. Its production sites were affected by unreliable municipal infrastructure and port inefficiencies disrupted supply chains.

Revenue at its fishing unit, I&J, declined 5% due to poor catch rates and loss of export sales due to port inefficiencies. Revenue growth in Entyce was driven by improved sales volumes and higher selling prices in response to significant input cost pressures.

Snackworks reported revenue growth in both biscuits and snacks on higher selling prices and improved snack volumes. Indigo’s personal care revenue performance declined 11.7% after the cessation of the Coty distribution agreement in July 2023.

Spitz’s revenue was affected by constrained demand, particularly for the apparel brands, but benefited from a strong December with good demand for core brands, albeit stronger for footwear than clothing.

I&J’s prospects remain materially dependent on fishing performance, fuel prices and exchange rates. A 5% increase in the total allowable catch has been announced for the 2024 calendar year, however, the company’s ability to benefit from this depends on a material improvement in catch rates, which are at 20-year lows.

Savings from the restructuring of the Woodstock processing facility and the closure and outsourcing of I&J’s cold storage in the first half will support profitability in the second semester. “Should current catch rates not improve, I&J’s profitability may not exceed the prior year’s,” it said.

“The second semester’s profit growth may not mirror the first semester’s as we annualise a strong prior year fourth quarter,” the company said.

mackenziej@arena.africa

