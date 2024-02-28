Vodacom aims to appeal against SCA ruling on Please Call Me payout
Vodacom says the SCA ruling would potentially be destabilising to its operations and might harm SA’s image as an investment destination
28 February 2024 - 09:01
Mobile operator Vodacom said on Wednesday that had filed its application for leave to appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that it must make a new offer to Nkosana Makate, in the drawn-out ‘Please Call Me’ case.
SA’s largest network operator argued in its application for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court that the SCA judgment and order were “fundamentally flawed”...
