Motus’ half-year profit drops 27% as sales of new vehicles fall
Motus imports and sells new and pre-owned cars through its network of dealerships in SA, UK and Australia
27 February 2024 - 09:19
SA automotive group Motus reported a 27% drop in half-year profits after new vehicle sales volumes came under pressure, reflecting the effects of higher interest rates and rising competition in the car passenger market, in particular.
Consumers were also holding back from buying durable goods given the uncertain economic environment in its mainstay SA market and associated job security concerns...
