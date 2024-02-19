Italtile strikes cautious tone for second half as interim profit drops 15%

Italtile, SA’s biggest retailer and manufacturer of tiles and allied products, reported a 15% drop in half-year profit and painted a fairly bleak picture for the remainder of the financial year.
Like many building-materials retailers, Italtile is caught up in the extended post Covid-19 do-it-yourself (DIY) slump, made worse by interest rates, which reached a 14-year high in 2023.
Volumes came under pressure from excess global capacity, weak demand and the significant reduction in shipping costs, which resulted in high levels of competitively priced imported products.
The weaker market dynamics coincided with highinput costs, which could not be recovered through selling prices.
As a result, headline earnings per share dropped 15% to 67.2c in the six months ended December, compared with the same period a year ago.
Italtile counts CTM and TopT among its brands, which cater to predominantly middle- tohigh-income consumers.
Its total system-wide turnover slipped 2% to R6.1bn year on year while its store network was down 1% at 214.
The company said homeowners are likely to remain conservative in their investment decisions in the short-term pending the uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, and elections, which are touted as the most significant since 1994.
CEO Lance Foxcroft said in a statement on Monday that a recovery in the building cycle was only expected once interest rates decline and consumer confidence improves.
Economists expect the SA Reserve Bank to embark on a rate cutting cycle from the second half of the year, subject to an improved inflation outlook, which largely depends on domestic and global factors.
For the balance of the financial year, Italtile said it would prioritise “consistent innovation and investment in delivering industry-leading products and an unsurpassed shopping experience for customers”.
Its shares were up 0.5% to R10.70 in early afternoon on the JSE, having dropped 24% on a one-year view, according to data compiled by Infront.
The company declared an interim dividend of 27c per share, which was down 16% from a year ago.
A week ago, building material retailer Cashbuild said its half-year profits to end-December would likely drop by as much as 25% as consumers battled the effect of high interest rates.
The fall in Cashbuild’s profits was also attributed to the impairment of the remaining P&L Hardware goodwill, trademark and other store impairments based on the outlook within the current constrained economic environment.
Cashbuild previously impaired its investment in the lower-end hardware store P&L by R156m, as it sees lower sales in future due to the weak economy.
Cashbuild serves predominantly low- to middle-incomeconsumers located in townships and rural areas.
With Michelle Gumede
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.