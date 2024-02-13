Companies / Industrials

Coca-Cola beats revenue forecasts on higher prices and strong demand

Unit case volumes rise 2% and average selling prices increase 9% in the fourth quarter

13 February 2024 - 16:46
by Ananya Mariam Rajesh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELE
Picture: REUTERS/JACKY NAEGELE

Coca-Cola surpassed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the beverage maker benefits from higher product prices and buoyant demand, especially for its namesake drink.

Despite the beverage maker raising prices over the last several quarters, consumers dining out and indulging in experiences such as movies and sports are willing to spend more on their favourite drinks and snacks.

This is in contrast to rival PepsiCo, which last week posted a decline in sales for the first time in 14 quarters as its price hikes led to a 4% drop in volumes.

But for Coca-Cola, unit case volumes rose 2% and average selling prices increased 9% in the fourth quarter. Still, the Sprite maker forecast weak growth in organic revenue on concerns that benefits from price hikes will soon begin to taper off.

It expects fiscal 2024 organic revenue to grow 6%-7%, compared with a 12% rise in 2023.

Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli said its organic revenue forecast is better than expected and “really strong” compared with PepsiCo, which forecast a 4% rise in organic revenue.

Coca-Cola expects annual adjusted profit to be up 4%-5%, compared with market estimates of a 4.5% growth, according to LSEG data.

Easing input costs and price increases during the quarter helped Coca-Cola post an operating margin of 21% compared with 20.5% a year ago. Its net revenue rose 7.4% to $10.95bn, beating expectations of $10.68bn while adjusted profit of 49c was in line with estimates.

“Coca-Cola’s results were much better than Pepsico’s, as Coke continues to benefit from being able to pass on price increases,” said Dave Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, which holds shares in PepsiCo.

Reuters

JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO

Africa’s biggest bourse has been hit by a swathe of delistings over the past seven years
Companies
1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the high-stakes jobs juggle case facing SA Coke bottler

The dispute centres on retrenchment of nearly 400 workers post the blockbuster merger that created Africa’s largest bottling operations
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Q&A: Show me where the chicken shortage is, Mr ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Renergen loses a third of its market value
Companies / Energy
3.
Inside Trustco and Constantia’s failed R1bn ...
Companies / Property
4.
PetroSA appoints new acting CEO
Companies / Energy
5.
Sanlam to buy distributor of Hugo Boss and Tommy ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Q&A: Cold is the future, says Nescafé strategic head of coffee

Companies / Retail & Consumer

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Citi, sell Coca-Cola

Money & Investing

JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.