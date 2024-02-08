Mondi expresses interest in multinational DS Smith
DS Smith confirms it has been approached by packaging rival Mondi
08 February 2024 - 15:26
UK- and SA-listed paper firm Mondi has expressed interest in buying DS Smith, a UK-listed global recyclable paper manufacturer.
The story was confirmed in a statement issued by DS Smith, in which it said: “The board of DS Smith notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it has received a highly preliminary expression from paper and packaging firm Mondi. ..
