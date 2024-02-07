Sappi posts quarterly loss on lower sales
The planned maintenance shutdowns at the Saiccor, Ngodwana and Cloquet mills also resulted in lower production volumes
07 February 2024 - 10:29
Paper and packaging group Sappi swung to a loss in the three months ended December, as sales volumes across its product categories came under pressure, exacerbated by scheduled maintenance shutdowns at some of its mills.
The company incurred a loss of $126m during the October-December period, versus the profit of $190m in the same period a year earlier. ..
