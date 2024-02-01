SA’s manufacturing sector has got 2024 off to a weak start. The Absa purchasing managers index has fallen to 43.6 index points in January from 50.9 in December, putting it back in contraction territory. To discuss the factors that led to the decline, Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele.
WATCH: SA’s manufacturers start 2024 on back foot
Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele
