Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s manufacturers start 2024 on back foot

Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele

01 February 2024 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s manufacturing sector has got 2024 off to a weak start. The Absa purchasing managers index has fallen to 43.6 index points in January from 50.9 in December, putting it back in contraction territory. To discuss the factors that led to the decline, Business Day TV spoke to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Canal+ tests SA rules with R46bn MultiChoice bid
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Coronation takes commanding stake in Dis-Chem
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Raubex juggles its order book to demote ...
Companies
4.
Standard Bank and partners launch new electricity ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ellies shares crash 60% after filing for business ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.