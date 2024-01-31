Astral Foods expects 300% jump in profit off low base
The start of the new financial year has been positive, with Astral achieving lower feeding costs due to normalised broiler age and live weight
31 January 2024 - 09:57
SA’s biggest poultry producer, Astral Foods, expects its profit to bounce back at least 300% in the six months to end-March, benefiting from very low base of the comparable period a year ago, when the frequency and higher stages of the load-shedding wreaked havoc on its operations.
Its headline earnings per share would be likely to rebound to R6.54 during the reporting period from R1.62 a year earlier...
