Lewis’ nine-month merchandise sales rise modestly
Retail brands Lewis, Beares and Best Home & Electric grew sales 6.6%, driven by consumer demand for credit
26 January 2024 - 11:04
SA’s furnisher retailer Lewis said on Friday its merchandise sales rose a modest 4% in the nine months ended December — an indication of the squeeze in consumers’ discretionary spending. Same-store sales grew just 1.5% over the reporting period.
Lewis targets predominantly lower-income consumers through the Lewis, Beares and Best Home & Electric brands. But it also owns United Furniture Outlets (UFO) that caters to the upper-income market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.