Metair names Paul O’Flaherty as CEO
O’Flaherty will fill a leadership vacuum after resignation of Sjoerd Douwenga in December
15 January 2024 - 13:14
Energy storage and automotive components company Metair has appointed Paul O’Flaherty as CEO, filling a leadership vacuum created when Sjoerd Douwenga resigned after holding the position for less than a year.
O’Flaherty will assume his new duties at the end of January and joins Metair from EY Parthenon Africa, where he has been an executive director since 2021. ..
