Companies / Industrials

EV maker Lucid recalls over 2,000 luxury sedans

The recalled units may have faulty high-voltage coolant heaters, group says

12 January 2024 - 14:30
by Akash Sriram
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Lucid Motors facility is pictured in Costa Mesa, California, November 1, 2023. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
A Lucid Motors facility is pictured in Costa Mesa, California, November 1, 2023. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

Nasdaq-listed Lucid Group is recalling more than 2,000 units of its Air luxury electric sedan for potential faults in early versions of a part that could pose a safety risk due to obstructed driver vision.

The recalled units, which include Lucid Air sedans from model years 2022 and 2023, may have faulty high-voltage coolant heaters (HVCH), which are responsible for supplying warm air to heat the cabin and defrosting.

“Lack of defrost capability poses a safety risk due to a possibility of obstructed driver vision,” Lucid said in a recall report on Friday, adding that the HVCH were supplied by German company Webasto.

A software update will be made over-the-air by the middle of this month to identify and warn drivers if the component has failed, the EV maker said, adding that Lucid service centres will replace faulty HVCH parts.

Lucid delivered 6,001 vehicles in 2023 and 4,369 units in 2022.

The EV maker’s shares closed at their lowest on Thursday after deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Reuters

US EV company Lucid buys into Aston Martin

The deal will give the British luxury carmaker access to industry-leading electric vehicle technology
Life
6 months ago

Elon Musk’s challenge is to stay ahead of Tesla rivals

CEO needs to convince markets at Tesla’s Investor Day that the EV company can make another leap forward to widen its lead
Companies
10 months ago

Tesla reported to be in talks to set up factory in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom said to be dangling the carrot of securing a source of Congolese copper and cobalt
Companies
3 months ago

Rivian to cut 840 jobs as EV prices fall in price war

The California-based carmaker’s shares have fallen nearly 90% from their peak in November 2021
Companies
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Kenny Fihla gets more teeth at Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services
5.
De Beers approves $1bn investment at Botswana mine
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tharisa posts record quarterly chrome output

Companies / Mining

Ford posts highest US car sales since 2020

Companies / Industrials

China's Xiaomi unveils its first electric car

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.