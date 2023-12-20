Companies / Industrials

Bridgestone completes sale of Russian assets to S8 Capital

Russia represents just less than 2% of Bridgestone revenues

20 December 2023 - 15:34
by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Japan’s Bridgestone, one of the world’s top tyremakers, said on Wednesday it had sold its Russian assets to S8 Capital, a Russian holding company that has now scooped up a handful of assets from departing Western firms.

Bridgestone, present in Russia since 1998, decided in March 2022 to suspend all manufacturing activities and freeze new investments in Russia following the Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a step taken by many other foreign companies.

Tokyo-based Bridgestone, which cited uncertainty and ongoing supply issues when it started looking for a buyer in 2022, said its about 1,000 employees in Russia would transfer to S8 Capital. The deal’s price was not disclosed.

"The agreement includes a tyre manufacturing plant in Ulyanovsk and a sales and marketing office in Moscow," Bridgestone said. "The impact of the transfer of its assets to S8 Capital on its consolidated projections for 2023 is to be minor."

Russia represented less than 2% of its revenues, Bridgestone said last year. The deal has received all necessary regulatory approvals, it said.

S8 Capital said the Ulyanovsk factory had production capacity of 2.4-million tyres per year. Adding to its previous purchases of assets formerly owned by tyremakers Continental and Cordiant, S8 assets will now have production capacity of more than 15- million tyres annually.

"According to the terms of the deal, Bridgestone’s trademarks and brands are not transferred to the new owner," S8 Capital said.

S8 Capital is owned by Russian entrepreneur Armen Sarkisian, and develops IT solutions in finance, retail, and telecommunications.

The company has also acquired assets previously owned by lift maker Otis Worldwide and German technology group Bosch.

Reuters 

Continental to cut thousands of jobs in its automotive division

The job cuts are part of a plan to save €400m a year from 2025
Companies
1 month ago

Dunlop to invest R1.7bn in SA plant upgrade

Facility to strengthen the company’s 20% share of the local original equipment tyre market
Companies
2 months ago

Pirelli investor nominates new CEO as Rome moves to lessen China’s influence

Prime Minister Meloni’s government takes measures to limit sway of Sinochem at tyremaker
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sun International to buy Peermont and its ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Sun International shields its Sun City brand from ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Discovery Bank takes top spot in 2023 customer ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Accelerate to sell R1.1bn of noncore assets to ...
Companies / Property
5.
EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as ...
Companies

Related Articles

Goodyear to cut 1,200 jobs in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Companies / Industrials

Tyres imported from China hit with hefty duties

Life / Motoring

Tyre giants Michelin and Continental caught in restraint of trade saga

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.