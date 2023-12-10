Companies / Industrials

Bosch aims to cut 1,500 jobs by 2025 at two German sites

The company is trying to achieve it through moving staff to other departments, early retirement or voluntary redundancy agreements

10 December 2023 - 17:42
by Christoph Steitz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The entrance to Bosch's plant in Feuerbach. Picture: BOSCH
The entrance to Bosch's plant in Feuerbach. Picture: BOSCH

Frankfurt — Automotive supplier Bosch needs to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two of its German sites by 2025 to adapt staffing levels to changing demand and technologies in the auto sector, the company said on Sunday.

The workforce reductions were first reported by weekly industry newspaper Automobilwoche.

“Like other companies, we have to adjust the level of employment to the order situation, structural changes in the drive sector and the market penetration of future technologies,” a spokesperson for Bosch said in emailed comments.

“We see a need to adjust up to 1,500 personnel capacities in the areas of development, administration and sales in the Drives division at the Feuerbach and Schwieberdingen sites by the end of 2025.”

Bosch said it is trying to achieve this via moving staff to other departments, early retirement or voluntary redundancy agreements, adding the group is in talks with the works council over specifics.

“We are facing significantly greater challenges than expected at the beginning of the year…. Even if we want to maintain our employment level as best as possible with new products and a wide range of training measures, we will have to adjust this to the order situation in some areas,” Bosch said.

Bosch confirmed that the company will refrain from compulsory redundancies at its German mobility locations until end-2027.

Reuters

Anglo American share price tumbles after it announces $1.8bn in spending cuts

Overall production expected to fall by 4% next year
Companies
2 days ago

Q&A with Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk: A city within a city

The company listed on the JSE in 2013 as a capital growth property fund
Companies
2 days ago

Hundreds of jobs lost as Sibanye concludes retrenchment process at Kloof 4 shaft

The platinum and gold miner said 1,057 workers had accepted transfers to fill vacant positions at its SA gold operation
Companies
1 week ago

Q&A: No need to panic, Bidvest CEO says

Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa speaks to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng about the operational health of the businesses
Companies
1 week ago

ArcelorMittal SA job cuts may hit 3,500 workers as Transnet woes bite

Amsa blames Transnet rail freight dysfunction for runaway costs
Companies
1 week ago

NUM says 10,000 mining jobs may be lost in the next two months

Union says the job losses are a huge blow to sector battling Transnet’s dysfunction and power cuts
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA is ‘more and more irrelevant’ globally, Sygnia ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Court sets date for bid to interdict Tongaat vote
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Nampak CEO says group ‘not getting joy’ from ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Credit losses to stay high in next annual ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Spur opens a new restaurant franchise
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Nampak CEO says group ‘not getting joy’ from retrenching workers

Companies / Industrials

Tesla’s EV sales in China slide as rivals gain market share

Companies / Industrials

Q&A: No need to panic, Bidvest CEO says

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.