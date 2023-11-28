Total of 3,500 jobs at risk at ArcelorMittal SA
Earlier in 2023, Amsa warned about the long-term viability of its Newcastle Works and the broader Long Steel Products Business
28 November 2023 - 10:39
UPDATED 28 November 2023 - 11:38
SA’s biggest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) says 3,500 jobs are on the line, after it took a decision to put its long-steel business in care and maintenance.
The group said on Tuesday that it would embark on a section 189a process and the number of jobs affected will depend on the alternatives identified through the consultation process...
