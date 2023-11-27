Berlin — German carmaker Volkswagen’s €10bn savings programme will include staff reductions, managers told staff on Monday as VW board member and brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that high costs and low productivity were making its cars uncompetitive.
The carmaker is in negotiations with its works council over a cost-cutting scheme at its VW brand, the first step in a group-wide drive to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars.
"With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Schaefer told a staff meeting at the carmaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company’s intranet site.
The company had previously said it planned to take advantage of the "demographic curve" to reduce its workforce, having pledged that it would not carry out dismissals until 2029.
In Monday’s meeting, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said this would be achieved through agreements on partial or early retirement.
However, the bulk of the €10bn savings goal would be achieved through measures other than personnel reduction, Kilian added, with the full details to be defined by the end of the year.
"We need to finally be brave and honest enough to throw things overboard that are being duplicated within the company or are simply ballast we don’t need for good results," Kilian said.
Germany’s Volkswagen to reduce jobs in cost-cutting drive
The carmaker is in negotiations with its works council and says reductions are likely to target partial or early retirement
Berlin — German carmaker Volkswagen’s €10bn savings programme will include staff reductions, managers told staff on Monday as VW board member and brand chief Thomas Schaefer warned that high costs and low productivity were making its cars uncompetitive.
The carmaker is in negotiations with its works council over a cost-cutting scheme at its VW brand, the first step in a group-wide drive to boost efficiency in the transition to electric cars.
"With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Schaefer told a staff meeting at the carmaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg, according to a post on the company’s intranet site.
The company had previously said it planned to take advantage of the "demographic curve" to reduce its workforce, having pledged that it would not carry out dismissals until 2029.
In Monday’s meeting, human resources board member Gunnar Kilian said this would be achieved through agreements on partial or early retirement.
However, the bulk of the €10bn savings goal would be achieved through measures other than personnel reduction, Kilian added, with the full details to be defined by the end of the year.
"We need to finally be brave and honest enough to throw things overboard that are being duplicated within the company or are simply ballast we don’t need for good results," Kilian said.
Reuters
VW urges government: fix it or lose it
VW hikes wages for US factory workers
VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.