Barloworld unit posts record results
Machine sales growth, aftermarket-sales revenue and favourable mining production and fleet replacements by customers help growth
20 November 2023 - 14:19
Diversified industrial conglomerate Barloworld said on Monday that its earth-moving equipment business in Southern Africa delivered record results in the 12 months ended September, despite lingering concerns about the shape of the global economy.
Machine sales growth, aftermarket-sales revenue and favourable mining production and fleet replacements by customers underpinned a strong performance by Equipment Southern Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.