China’s Li Auto to start delivery of its first pure EV in February

The MEGA MPV will be the first model made at Li Auto’s Beijing plant, which has a design capacity of 100,000 units a year

17 November 2023 - 11:50
by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh
China's Li Auto said on Friday it will start mass production and delivery of its first pure electric car in February. Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Shanghai — Li Auto said on Friday it will start mass production and delivery of its first pure electric car in February, as the up-and-coming Chinese automaker bets on fast-charging technology to solve range anxiety for EV users.

Li Auto said its MEGA multipurpose vehicle (MPV), with a waterdrop-shaped front design, is to be equipped with 800-volt charging architecture and Chinese battery giant CATL’s latest Qilin batteries. The combination would give the MEGA a range of 500km on a 12-minute charge, the company said.

Li Auto, which has already started taking pre-orders in China for the new model at an estimated price of under 600,000 yuan ($83,000), also touted the low air resistance of its streaming design, which reduces energy consumption and extends the driving range.

Chinese media began reporting on the planned launch earlier this month and China Merchants Bank International Securities analyst Shi Ji said in a note last week that Li Auto expected a monthly sales volume of 5,000 units or higher for MEGA.

That would put Li Auto at the top of the large-sized MPV segment now led by Mercedes-Benz, which is aiming its Vito model at business users with average monthly sales of 1,400 units.

Li Auto declined to comment on its monthly sales target.

“Li Auto’s MEGA will become the top choice of cars priced above 500,000 yuan for family users, the model with the highest sales among cars in that price range of all fuel types and sizes,” the company said.

The MEGA MPV will be the first model made at Li Auto’s Beijing plant, which has a design capacity of 100,000 units a year.

Founded in 2015, Li Auto offers four extended range hybrid SUVs priced above 300,000 yuan and designed for family users. It ranked seventh by sales volume in the first ten months this year among manufacturers of electric and hybrid cars in China and hasn’t unveiled any plans to sell its cars overseas.

The company posted net income of 2.82-billion yuan in the third quarter and revenue of 34.68-billion yuan.

Reuters

EU probes Chinese EV subsidies; stocks slide

Experts warn the investigation could trigger retaliatory measures and reshape the global automotive landscape
Life
2 months ago

BYD first-half profit triples despite price war

China’s biggest-selling vehicle brand, backed by Warren Buffett, breaks its delivery record
Companies
2 months ago

BYD’s call on Chinese carmakers to ‘demolish old legends’ divides opinion

Statements by chair Wang Chuanfu goes viral, drawing both raves and a rebuke from a rival
Companies
3 months ago

China’s auto group cancels competition pact

Truce is broken off in rising EV price war over electric vehicles
Companies
4 months ago

Tesla and top Chinese carmakers to end price war

The EV producers have vowed to halt disruptive price-cutting tactics that have shaken the country’s EV market
News
4 months ago
