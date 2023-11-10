RFG expects hike in annual profit
The food producer has recovered increases in input costs
10 November 2023 - 12:25
RFG Holdings has flagged a leap in its next annual results later in November as it recovered greater input costs, such as greater spending on solar power and generators over the past two years, in part by hiking prices.
“The regional operating margin improved strongly, mainly due to the recovery of these costs across most product categories, in particular fruit juice, ready meals, dry foods and meat, as well as the robust growth in sales and profitability in the pie category,” the group said on Friday in a trading statement about its upcoming results for the year to end-October...
