Sappi’s profit halves as customers hold on to stock
Global macroeconomic challenges and subdued consumer sentiment still affect demand for products, the paper and pulp company says
09 November 2023 - 09:03
Less demand, lower sales and the customers holding on to their stock for longer all contributed to the annual profit of paper and pulp company Sappi being cut in half.
“The widespread disruption caused by ongoing geopolitical instability, weak global economic growth, rising interest rates and an underperforming Chinese economy negatively impacted markets for our products,” CEO Steve Binnie said, adding that the “persistent global macroeconomic challenges and generally subdued consumer sentiment continue to impact the demand for many of our products”...
