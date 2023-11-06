AECI’s head vies for SA work visa as country denies most
According to a recent government report, less than half of critical skills visas were granted between 2015 to 2021
06 November 2023 - 10:28
The CEO of AECI, Holger Riemensperger, is hoping to get a critical-skills visa to work in SA for the next five years, as the country is facing a shortage and poor administration has led many to look elsewhere, while there is an exodus of skilled South Africans.
The diversified explosives and chemicals group, valued at about R11.7bn on the JSE, said on Monday in an update for the nine months to end-September that it had called in the help of specialist lawyers, but until then he would operate from Germany and visit SA “as needed for critical meetings as is allowed by South African law”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.