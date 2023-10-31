Tongaat Hulett releases 2022 financial statements as rescue plan extended
Publication of unaudited earnings was made with approval of the JSE in response to shareholder requests
31 October 2023 - 14:30
UPDATED 31 October 2023 - 19:31
After pressure from a shareholder, embattled sugar producer Tongaat Hulett on Tuesday published financial information for the first time since being suspended from the JSE last year for failing to release its results.
The company released its unreviewed and unaudited results for the financial year to end-March 2022 in the “interest of transparency” with approval from the JSE...
