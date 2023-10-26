Afrimat basks in ‘surprise’ spending from cash-strapped Transnet
26 October 2023 - 08:21
UPDATED 26 October 2023 - 18:50
After a protracted lull of construction activity in SA, mid-tier mining and construction materials supplier Afrimat says it is finally seeing an uptick in activity, with embattled Transnet also coming to the party as it battles to fix its rail network.
CEO Andries van Heerden told Business Day on Thursday that increased activity in road construction and an “unexpected” increase in rail maintenance benefited the group’s construction materials unit...
