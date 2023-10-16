Raubex share price leaps on earnings improvement

The share price of construction and engineering group Raubex rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday after it said earnings for the half-year to end-August were expected to rise by as much as a fifth.
Raubex climbed as much as 7.35% to R26.30 before giving back a portion of that by the end of the day.
Headline earnings per share are expected to rise 15%-20% for the interim period to 182.9c-190.8c, the company said.
“The group continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance,” said group CEO Felicia Msiza, adding that this did not include contributions from the completed Beitbridge Border Post project.
The $172m (R3.2bn) reconstruction of the Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post, done through the public-private partnership model, was the largest project awarded in Raubex’s history, with the group having completed it on time and within budget.
The group previously attributed its improved performance to the success of the border post project, a full-year contribution from diversified mining and exploration group Bauba Resources, and the Western Australian operations’ contribution to total results.
Picture: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
On Monday it said that despite challenging market conditions, and excluding contributions from Beitbridge, its diverse portfolio of work had seen it maintain profitability.
The company had also previously highlighted an uptick over the past few months in construction demand and works, ahead of an election year in SA and a record R20bn order book amid SA National Roads Agency and other municipal government awards.
The firm’s biggest segment by operating profit is infrastructure followed by the roads and earthworks division, which is directly and indirectly exposed to government expenditure on road construction and maintenance.
Since 2020 Raubex has undergone strategic changes at management and operational levels. Msiza, appointed in May 2022 to replace Rudolf Fourie, ushered in a fourth division, materials handling and mining, which has a fresh set of executive committee members overseeing it.
By close of trade, Raubex’s share price was up 4.82% at R25.68, giving it a market cap of R4.7bn.
Raubex share price leaps on earnings improvement
Group says it continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance
The share price of construction and engineering group Raubex rose to its highest level in nearly two weeks on Monday after it said earnings for the half-year to end-August were expected to rise by as much as a fifth.
Raubex climbed as much as 7.35% to R26.30 before giving back a portion of that by the end of the day.
Headline earnings per share are expected to rise 15%-20% for the interim period to 182.9c-190.8c, the company said.
“The group continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and a healthy cash balance,” said group CEO Felicia Msiza, adding that this did not include contributions from the completed Beitbridge Border Post project.
The $172m (R3.2bn) reconstruction of the Zimbabwe Beitbridge border post, done through the public-private partnership model, was the largest project awarded in Raubex’s history, with the group having completed it on time and within budget.
The group previously attributed its improved performance to the success of the border post project, a full-year contribution from diversified mining and exploration group Bauba Resources, and the Western Australian operations’ contribution to total results.
On Monday it said that despite challenging market conditions, and excluding contributions from Beitbridge, its diverse portfolio of work had seen it maintain profitability.
The company had also previously highlighted an uptick over the past few months in construction demand and works, ahead of an election year in SA and a record R20bn order book amid SA National Roads Agency and other municipal government awards.
The firm’s biggest segment by operating profit is infrastructure followed by the roads and earthworks division, which is directly and indirectly exposed to government expenditure on road construction and maintenance.
Since 2020 Raubex has undergone strategic changes at management and operational levels. Msiza, appointed in May 2022 to replace Rudolf Fourie, ushered in a fourth division, materials handling and mining, which has a fresh set of executive committee members overseeing it.
By close of trade, Raubex’s share price was up 4.82% at R25.68, giving it a market cap of R4.7bn.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Cheap cement imports put local industry at risk, report warns
Border post upgrades: Raubex eyes slice of the action
NICOLE MARTENS AND SIBONISO NXUMALO: Local construction sector can ignite fuse on SA’s infrastructure renewal
Raubex buoyant over mounting order book
Raubex share price leaps in construction sector uptick
Stefanutti Stocks files claims in dispute with Eskom over Kusile
Stefanutti in talks to extend restructuring of loan again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.