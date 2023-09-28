Barloworld flags profit growth despite challenges
The performance was boosted by Equipment Southern Africa, which reported its profits had jumped 17%
28 September 2023 - 11:45
Diversified industrial group Barloworld reported double-digit operating profit growth in the 11 months to the end of August, following improved trading performance across all its businesses and a better-than-expected result in Russia, despite it being affected by the war in Ukraine.
Revenue from continuing operations increased 15%, the group said in a trading update on Thursday. This resulted in an 18% rise in operating profit from core trading activities to R3.8bn...
