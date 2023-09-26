Nampak gets R1bn rights offer to reduce debt
The packager says gross demand equated to more than 138% of the available rights offer shares
26 September 2023 - 14:00
Debt-laden packaging manufacturer Nampak has raised R1bn from its shareholders after its rights offer was oversubscribed.
The successful capital raise will enable the management of the R615m JSE-listed group to reduce its R5bn debt pile, resulting in a more appropriate capital structure...
