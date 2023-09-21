Astral’s profits vanish amid power and bird flu crises
Facing relentless load-shedding and SA’s worst-ever avian flu outbreak, the poultry producer expects a headline loss of up to 1,808c per share
21 September 2023 - 08:08
The poultry producer is currently spending about R45m per a month — about R1.5m a day — to run diesel generators to keep the lights on as it suffers from the fallout of state-owned power utility Eskom being unable to provide sufficient energy for SA and businesses...
