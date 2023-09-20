PPC reports jump in sales in Zimbabwe while SA languishes
Revenue in SA and Botswana was higher but volumes declined
20 September 2023 - 09:43
Cement maker PPC has reported a surge in demand for its products in Zimbabwe as the construction of houses and government-funded infrastructure in that country drives demand.
The company, valued at about R4.5bn on the JSE, said in an operating update for the five months to end-August that sales in Zimbabwe and Rwanda, which together generated 33.5% of revenue according to PPC’s latest annual results (https://thevault.exchange/?get_group_doc=189/1687757891-230626SignedFinalSummarisedAFS2023.pdf#page=10), jumped 19% in rand terms as volumes were up 3%...
