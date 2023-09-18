Cheap cement imports put local industry at risk, report warns
Only two-thirds of production capacity used, says report
18 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s cement industry is using only two-thirds of its production capacity due to a combination of displacement by imports and low demand, putting jobs and government revenue collection at risk.
This is according to a report produced and published this week by the Centre for African Management and Markets (CAMM) at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, warning that the influx of cheap imported cement is stifling domestic production...
