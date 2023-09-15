Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Focus on Africa’s motor manufacturing landscape

Business Day TV talks to newly appointed Naamsa president and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom

15 September 2023 - 17:18
by Business Day TV
Naamsa expects 40% of all European cars to be electric vehicles by 2030. Currently Africa only accounts for 1% of cars sold worldwide.

Business Day TV speaks to newly appointed Naamsa resident and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom for a greater perspective on the continent’s motor manufacturing landscape.

