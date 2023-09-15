The local bourse rose 1.27% for the week, supported by gains in the industrial metals, resources and precious metals indices
For an institution like the public protector, the nature of the job makes litigation a pervasive risk that must be funded
The Durban Chamber of Business has called for the firing of executives including CEO Portia Derby
The former mayor of Tshwane lost the premier race to former Gauteng premier David Makhura in 2019
The annual profit from continuing operations for the short-term insurer almost doubled
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics
Sluggish economy adds further woe to sector beset by dwindling savings pool and rising costs
Russia’s war in Ukraine, well into its second year, will again be a focus of the annual gathering in New York
Business Day TV speaks to Liam Del Carme, sports reporter for Sunday Times
The upgrade makes for better looks, comfort and tech but the bigger take away is the many engines on offer
Naamsa expects 40% of all European cars to be electric vehicles by 2030. Currently Africa only accounts for 1% of cars sold worldwide. Business Day TV speaks to newly appointed Naamsa resident and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom for a greater perspective on the continent's motor manufacturing landscape.
WATCH: Focus on Africa’s motor manufacturing landscape
Business Day TV talks to newly appointed Naamsa president and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom
Naamsa expects 40% of all European cars to be electric vehicles by 2030. Currently Africa only accounts for 1% of cars sold worldwide.
Business Day TV speaks to newly appointed Naamsa resident and CEO of Isuzu SA Billy Tom for a greater perspective on the continent’s motor manufacturing landscape.
