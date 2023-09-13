Copper 360 leaps on upgrade of resources
Company says there is far more copper at its Rietberg mine than it originally thought
13 September 2023 - 19:48
The share price of Copper 360, SA’s only listed copper producer, had its biggest rise in more than two months on Wednesday, after the company announced an upgrade of its mineral resources at Rietberg mine.
Having first announced its drilling results at Rietberg in June, the miner said the total resource of contained copper rose 220% from 25,275 tonnes in 2022 to 81,200 tonnes, exceeding expectations...
