Raubex eyes slice of border post modernisation tender
The race is on to see who will get to renovate and upgrade SA’s busiest land ports
06 September 2023 - 10:15
Construction and engineering specialist Raubex is gunning for a slice of the new SA border post modernisation tender, having successfully wrapped up its $172m reconstruction of the Zimbabwe Beitbridge Border post.
This comes as the department of home affairs this weekend opened bids for private entities to design, finance, construct, operate and maintain six of SA’s busiest land ports of entry through a public — private partnership (PPP)...
