Nampak to sell Nigeria property and equipment
The packager is advancing in its strategy to exit noncore businesses and sell off assets to pay down debt
31 August 2023 - 11:23
Debt-laden Nampak has entered into a deal with Twinings Ovaltine to sell property and equipment of its now mothballed Nigeria metals business for NGN7.50bn (R180m) in a bid to streamline operations and reduce its debt pile.
Nampak, which recently reached a deal with its lenders to restructure its debt and raise R1bn in a rights offer, has already closed the Nigerian Metals business that used to operate on the Nigeria property with effect from July 31, owing to subdued demand for metal can products manufactured by the operation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.