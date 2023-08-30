Spar joins rivals in ending exclusive lease agreements
30 August 2023 - 19:33
Wholesaler and retailer Spar Group has committed to end long-term exclusive lease agreements by December 2026, joining rivals Shoprite and Pick n Pay in following the recommendations made by the grocery retail market inquiry panel four years ago.
Spar reached a consent agreement with the Competition Commission in a process mediated by judge Dennis Davis, a former judge president of the Competition Appeal Court, the competition watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.