Stanlib buys majority stake in Solareff
08 August 2023 - 10:55
Stanlib Asset Management has bought a controlling stake in engineering, procurement and construction platform Solareff, expanding its profile into the booming renewables solutions sector.
The transaction, which remains subject to relevant regulatory approvals, has led to the establishment of Solareff Green which will fund and own renewable power generation facilities that will sell its generated power to customers via power purchase agreements...
