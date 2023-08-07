Tyson Foods to shut four more plants as consumers buy cheaper meats

Tyson Chicken Nuggets in a store in Queens, New York, the US, November 16 2021. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS
Chicago — Tyson Foods missed Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue and profit on Monday, hurt by falling chicken and pork prices, as well as slowing demand for its beef products.
Shares sank about 8% as the company said it is evaluating all operations and closing four more US chicken plants in the latest bid to reduce costs.
“We are looking at everything in terms of how it works across the board,” CEO Donnie King told analysts on a call.
Tyson has already cut corporate jobs and shuttered other chicken plants this year as it struggles with declining profits and reduced demand from consumers squeezed by inflation and higher interest rates.
The company hiked prices last year to offset spiralling feed and labour costs, but has been hit in 2023 by lower prices in core protein segments. Executives have also struggled to predict demand and previously said reduced demand for beef made it difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers.
“Chicken, beef and pork all face different types of macro and market challenges,” CFO John R Tyson said in an interview.
Net quarterly sales fell 3% to $13.14bn in the quarter ended July 1, below analysts' expectations of $13.59bn, according to Refinitiv data. The company’s average sales prices fell 16.4% for pork and 5.5% for chicken, while rising 5.2% for beef.
“Domestic consumers continue to look for lower-cost protein alternatives, trading down from higher-cost proteins like pork or reducing overall protein consumption,” Rabobank said in July.
Tyson expects the affected chicken plants to stop operating in its first two quarters of fiscal 2024, with charges of $300m to $400m.
The decision to shutter facilities surprised local officials, who said the four plants have been fixtures for more than 50 years. The company employs roughly 1,500 workers at its facility in Noel, tucked in Missouri’s southwest corner, mayor Terry Lance said. The city’s total population is about 2,100 people.
“It’s going to impact the city pretty hard,” Lance said.
The two other chicken plants Tyson closed this year, in Arkansas and Virginia, employed 1,700 workers.
Tyson Foods to shut four more plants as consumers buy cheaper meats
Producer hurt by falling prices and slowing demand as inflation and higher rates squeeze consumers
