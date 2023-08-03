Higher selling prices in Mpact’s paper business, coupled with increased profitability in the plastics unit, gave the packaging group’s interim performance a boost. Mpact grew headline earnings per share 33% and hiked its dividend nearly 13%.
Business Day TV discussed the performance with the company’s CEO, Bruce Strong.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mpact raises dividend as interim profit leaps
Business Day TV spoke to MPact's CEO, Bruce Strong
