Companies / Industrials

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mpact raises dividend as interim profit leaps

Business Day TV spoke to MPact's CEO, Bruce Strong

03 August 2023 - 16:07 Business Day TV
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Higher selling prices in Mpact’s paper business, coupled with increased profitability in the plastics unit, gave the packaging group’s interim performance a boost. Mpact grew headline earnings per share 33% and hiked its dividend nearly 13%.

Business Day TV discussed the performance with the company’s CEO, Bruce Strong.

