Rolls-Royce flying high as it posts fivefold surge in profit

London — Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce on Thursday reported a strong recovery in profit as its new CEO’s turnaround plan gathers pace, helped by better pricing for maintaining the engines that power long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.
The British company reported first-half underlying operating profit of £673m, more than five times the level of a year ago.
It said last week its profit would be more than twice market expectations, and its full-year outcome would be £1.2bn-£1.4bn, up from previous guidance of £800m-£1bn.
CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company in January, said the jump in profit and cash generation reflected “greater productivity, efficiency and improved commercial outcomes.
“We have tightly managed our cost base to offset inflationary cost pressures,” he said on Thursday.
The aviation sector’s recover was key to the company’s performance, including orders for 240 engines from airlines in the six months to end-June.
Erginbilgic said the 16-point improvement in civil aerospace margin to 12.4% — the highest for at least 15 years — had been achieved despite engine flying hours recovering to 83% of pre-pandemic levels and supply-chain challenges persisting. He did not expect relief from supply-chain problems any time soon.
The company had increased the price of shop visits — when engines are removed from aircraft for maintenance — by 12%, he told reporters, which along with commercial optimisation had flowed through to the bottom line.
Operating profit in its defence unit, which provides the engines that power Britain’s nuclear submarines, grew by a third, driven by strong revenue growth and higher margin.
Power systems — its third major business unit — reported broadly flat profit at a lower margin. Erginbilgic said price increases would deliver a significant improvement in the second half.
Shares in Rolls rose to the highest level since March 2020 after it updated its forecasts last week. They were broadly flat in morning deals on Thursday.
Rolls-Royce flying high as it posts fivefold surge in profit
Company raised full-year forecasts
London — Aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce on Thursday reported a strong recovery in profit as its new CEO’s turnaround plan gathers pace, helped by better pricing for maintaining the engines that power long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.
The British company reported first-half underlying operating profit of £673m, more than five times the level of a year ago.
It said last week its profit would be more than twice market expectations, and its full-year outcome would be £1.2bn-£1.4bn, up from previous guidance of £800m-£1bn.
CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company in January, said the jump in profit and cash generation reflected “greater productivity, efficiency and improved commercial outcomes.
“We have tightly managed our cost base to offset inflationary cost pressures,” he said on Thursday.
The aviation sector’s recover was key to the company’s performance, including orders for 240 engines from airlines in the six months to end-June.
Erginbilgic said the 16-point improvement in civil aerospace margin to 12.4% — the highest for at least 15 years — had been achieved despite engine flying hours recovering to 83% of pre-pandemic levels and supply-chain challenges persisting. He did not expect relief from supply-chain problems any time soon.
The company had increased the price of shop visits — when engines are removed from aircraft for maintenance — by 12%, he told reporters, which along with commercial optimisation had flowed through to the bottom line.
Operating profit in its defence unit, which provides the engines that power Britain’s nuclear submarines, grew by a third, driven by strong revenue growth and higher margin.
Power systems — its third major business unit — reported broadly flat profit at a lower margin. Erginbilgic said price increases would deliver a significant improvement in the second half.
Shares in Rolls rose to the highest level since March 2020 after it updated its forecasts last week. They were broadly flat in morning deals on Thursday.
Reuters
Rolls-Royce unveils space-themed Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’
Farewell to Rolls-Royce Dawn: A luxurious legacy ends
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
India files criminal case against BAE and Rolls-Royce
The one-millionth MINI rolls off the assembly line
Rolls-Royce sends off last V12-powered Wraith with 12 ultra-rare editions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.