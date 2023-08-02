Ferrari quarterly profit leaps 32%

The Ferrari logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Maranello, Italy. File photo: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE
Milan — Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari raised its full-year revenue and core earnings forecasts on Wednesday, citing “exceptional” second-quarter results and “robust” orders.
Ferrari’s modestly improved guidance was supported in particular by lucrative personalisations, which include a total carbon-fibre finish, as well as a strong product mix, CEO Benedetto Vigna said.
Personalisations are the touches that a customer requests to make the model more suited to their tastes, both inside and out.
Ferrari said pricing power also contributed to what it called exceptional second-quarter results — when its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 32% to €589m, sustained by demand for the Daytona SP3, the 812 Competizione and the SF90 models.
“Our order book remains stunningly high across all geographies and the full product range thanks to a robust order intake,” Vigna told analysts in a post-earnings call.
The second quarter saw first deliveries for the new prancing horse 12-cylinder Purosangue four-door, four-seater, the prices of which start from about€400,000.
Going electric in 2025
Vigna said Purosangue, which means Thoroughbred in Italian, was in a ramp-up phase and would stay below 10% of Ferrari’s total production this year.
He added Ferrari was planning to continue taking orders for the model, for which waiting lists already extend to 2026.
“It’s going very well. The car continues to have a very, very strong traction,” Vigna said.
Though it does not call the Purosangue an SUV, the car brings Ferrari into competition with similar models made by rivals such as Volkswagen’s Lamborghini.
Vigna added that Ferrari planned to present its first electric car in the last three months of 2025, a more precise timetable than previously indicated.
The Italian company forecast ebitda to grow to between €2.19bn and €2.22bn this year, versus a previous forecast of €2.13bn to €2.18bn.
Ferrari’s car shipments were slightly down in the second quarter, in all regions except for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Hybrid deliveries accounted for 43% of the total, more than double the figure for the same period in 2022.
Ferrari shares, which are up about 40% this year, closed down 0.3%, outstripping Italy's blue-chip index. (Additional reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Sharon Singleton and Alexander Smith)
