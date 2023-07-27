ArcelorMittal SA’s profits disappear as it reports interim loss
The local steel producer did not catch the tailwinds of international destocking
Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) went from black to red in its latest interim results, as its net profit fell more than R3.4bn following weaker demand, higher input costs, lower international prices, disruptions to Transnet’s rail network and persistent load-shedding.
“The softness of the market amid the unprecedented severity of the load-shedding in the last six months, was very much underestimated, which in turn affected the response time with which production could be adjusted in a responsible and well-considered manner,” the company, valued about R3.2bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June...
