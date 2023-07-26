Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Higher finance costs eat into AECI’s earnings

Business Day TV speaks to AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger

26 July 2023 - 21:14
Subscribe now
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Finance costs weighed on diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI’s interim performance, with headline earnings per share increasing only 5%. Business Day Tv unpacked the numbers with CEO Holger Riemensperger.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

