Business Day TV speaks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Workshop aims to control outbreaks of non-communicable diseases
Allan was once rated the most admired person in SA and one of the country’s first media personalities
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
Technology group warns of interim headline loss due to associated costs and write-downs.
The pressure on salary earners could soon decrease based on the notable moderation in consumer price increases, economist says
Companies should be focusing their energy on effective returns management
US actor, who was cleared of nine charges after four-week trial, says his 'world exploded' after first charges
Chiefs boss says critics have been unfair to the new coach
Range-topping Vivo GT hatch is sportier, while the imported Polo sedan gets a more practical interior
Finance costs weighed on diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI’s interim performance, with headline earnings per share increasing only 5%. Business Day Tv unpacked the numbers with CEO Holger Riemensperger.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher finance costs eat into AECI’s earnings
Business Day TV speaks to AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger
Finance costs weighed on diversified explosives and chemicals group AECI’s interim performance, with headline earnings per share increasing only 5%. Business Day Tv unpacked the numbers with CEO Holger Riemensperger.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.